Forecast Updated on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers lingering for part of the day. Highs: 60-67. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 41-48. Winds: N-NE 15-25+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 52-58. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 34-42. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 45-52. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 45-52. Winds: NE 15-30+ mph.
This system will drape a front over the region and we will see a stationary front develop and lead to an unsettled weather pattern over the next couple of days. We will see little waves of energy develop along the front and keep a chance of showers in the forecast on Wednesday. It won’t be a solid shield of rain. It will act a lot like Tuesday where the rain will be on and off and be on the light side across the region. It will still be very warm for this time of year with highs in the 60s as the front remains draped to our north.
As we move into tonight and Thursday, the front will start to sag to the south as a stronger ridge of high pressure establishes itself to the north of the region. This dive in the front will limit our shower chances on Thursday and Friday, but you can’t completely rule out the shower chances as we wrap up the work week. It will lead to a windy and colder air mass with high temperatures diving back into the low 50s to end the week with some wind gusts over 30+ mph possible. These stronger wind gusts look more likely on Thursday than Friday.
The weekend forecast starts with a stronger wind on Saturday that will keep temperatures in check in the 40s and 50s and will keep us socked in the clouds as a big pull of moisture will look to move in from the Atlantic. On Sunday, a warm front is going to try and push across Delmarva and will bring us a chance of some light rain showers.
Colder air will be around to start next week with highs on Tuesday in the 40s. A big storm will form to our west in the meantime and bring us chances for rain as we head into Wednesday and Thursday of next week with much warmer temperatures as the low looks to pass to our north and west.