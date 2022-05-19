Forecast Updated on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: After a few lingering morning showers, things turn partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 75-82. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear to start the night, then the remnants of thunderstorms west will bring a chance of showers into the forecast by morning. Lows: 63-69. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: A few lingering showers early will give way to sunshine and hot weather by the afternoon. Highs: 87-92. Winds: SW-S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 88-97. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a chance of evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 86-92. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
Showers moved across Delmarva overnight as a weak front moved across Delmarva. After a lingering shower this morning, things turn nice by this afternoon and evening with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Overnight tonight will start off clear. A complex of thunderstorms that motor across the country from the Plains states will hold together as it arrives here and bring us a chance of some rain showers by Friday morning. These showers will be fizzling out as they arrive on the Peninsula, but we still need to keep a chance of a few showers in the forecast.
We start to pump in that very warm and humid air across the region starting on Friday. High pressure will keep us on the dry side for Friday and Saturday and temperatures soar into the 80s and 90s. Now, I want to say that if you have plans for the beach on Sunday…don’t change them. Most of Sunday will be dry with sunshine. By the late afternoon and evening hours of Sunday, a cold front brings the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms into the forecast. This front is going to stall out over the area and keep rain chances in the forecast for Sunday night and now looks like on and off showers are going to be possible for most of the day on Monday.
Cooler air settles in for early next week with temperatures back into the 70s. Don’t worry, warmer air will be surging back into the area and with a way too early look at Memorial Day Weekend, at this point, looks to get toasty again.