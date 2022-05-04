Forecast Updated on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: After some early morning showers / storms, it turns partly to mostly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms possible, especially across southern Delmarva. Breezy. Highs: 80-85. Winds: S-SW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear by morning. Some fog settles in by morning, as well. Lows: 53-60. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 62-72. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Turning partly to mostly cloudy by morning. Lows: 48-55. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers by the evening hours. Highs: 64-68. Winds: SE 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: Cloudy with on and off showers possible throughout the day. Breezy. Highs: 52-62. Winds: E-NE 10-25+ mph.
May the 4th Be With You! An interesting weather forecast sets up across Delmarva over the next few days. We have been dealing with some showers and storms overnight across northern and western Delmarva as the warm front continues to try and sneak across Delmarva. We will see the chance of these showers and storms over the next few hours until the warm front clears and we get into the soupy air that sits to our south.
We run the risk of a few more showers and storms later this afternoon as temperatures climb up into the 80s ahead of a cold front. The chance of storms will be completely dependent on where the thunderstorms will develop and roll across Delmarva. At the glance of the models this morning, it looks like our greatest risk for some storms will be for the southern half of the region. If we can get these showers and storms going, we could deal with some gusty winds, torrential rain, and frequent lightning.
We will get a break on Thursday with a nice afternoon before another area of low pressure arrives for Friday and the weekend. At this point, the chance of rain showers looks to be contained starting Friday evening and continuing on and off throughout the day on Saturday. As this low gets stronger, we should drag some much cooler air that will be sitting to our northeast and really bring temperatures down for Sunday and Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s.
High pressure rolls into the forecast for next week. With onshore flow continuing to start the week, temperatures will be held down a bit until the low from the weekend completely falls apart. Once this happens, temperatures will start to climb quickly as the wind shifts south to southwest. This allows our high temperatures to jump well above average by Thursday and Friday of next week.