Forecast Updated on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly cloudy with showers and storms possible around lunchtime. After storms clear, things turn partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-86. Winds: NE 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 63-70. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-87. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 63-70. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs: 83-89. Winds: S-SW 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a pop-up shower / storm. Highs: 88-93. Winds: W-NW 10-30+ mph.
A very unstable atmosphere will sit over Delmarva over the coming days as we are stuck in a rock and a hard place in meteorological terms. A massive dome of high pressure that will be baking the Ohio and Tennessee river valley will sit just to our west. An area of low pressure will be hanging out just to our north and east in the Canadian maritime and will cause us to be in the crosshairs of a few complex showers and thunderstorms the next few days.
Another stronger complex of showers and thunderstorms has developed in the Great Lakes and will move into our region by later this morning. Indications are that this complex of storms at their strongest will pass just to our west into DC and Richmond. We will still deal with showers and a few storms off this complex during the lunch hour in our neck of the woods. The flow in our area will then shift more off the Atlantic for the rest of today and Wednesday as the low retrogrades back a little as the high shifts a little farther south and then to the west.
Wednesday will be our break from the storms before another chance of showers and storms arrives on Thursday on a front that will shift the pattern a bit. There are indications that Friday will still be toasty behind this front before the much cooler air wraps in for the weekend.
The weekend forecast looks to be the greatest forecast I have ever put together for Father’s Day with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s with sunshine and low humidity. The heat dome builds to our west again next week with instability showers and storms possible by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.