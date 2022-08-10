Forecast Updated on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of PM showers and storms on the sea breeze possible. Highs: 88-94. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms into the first part of the overnight. Things calm down by morning with a partly cloudy sky. Lows: 72-78. Winds: SW-W 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: We may contend with a few showers early in the morning, otherwise it’s partly cloudy with a chance of stray shower or storm across southern Delmarva. Highs: 85-91. Winds: W-NW 10-25+ mph.
Thursday Night: Turning mostly clear by morning and with lower humidity. Lows: 64-72. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Sunny and becoming comfortable. Highs: 82-87. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Sunny and perfect! Highs: 78-85. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
The Bermuda high that has been in control of our weather the next few days has started to break down and started to slide out to the east over the course of the overnight. This will allow the cold front that has been stalled to our north and west starts to approach us and brings us our best chance of showers and storms. I do expect some of these storms to kick with gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. The actual threat will be broken down into two threats: the first will be showers and storms firing on the sea breeze this afternoon near or at our beach towns. The second one will be on a cluster of thunderstorms that form along the cold front.
The front will not clear on Thursday until later in the day, so we may see lingering showers and a few pop-up storms possible to start the day on Thursday. At this point, I am keeping things quiet in the forecast on Thursday afternoon with the chance of PM storms south of our area in Hampton Roads and eastern North Carolina. You will start to notice the humidity beginning to drop on Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening with the ridge of high pressure sliding in from Canada.
Here is the good news about this active weather pattern for the middle of the week: things turn quiet and very comfortable for August heading into the weekend with highs in the 80s and dew points in the 60s with nothing but sunshine expected. We may even see our coolest communities fall into the 50s for morning temperatures on Sunday and Monday morning. It looks like a weak little boundary could spark up a few showers and storms into the forecast on Monday evening.