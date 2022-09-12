Forecast Updated on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of showers and storms by the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms could pack a punch with gusty winds, heavy rain, and lots of lightning. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: A lingering shower or storm lingers early in the evening, otherwise it turns partly cloudy. Lows: 67-72. Winds: SW-W 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 81-86. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 58-68. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 77-83. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 77-83. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
After some beneficial rain across Delmarva on and off throughout the day, things will remain unstable to start the workweek as the area of low pressure continues to sit off to our north and west. We continue to wait for the cold front to clear Delmarva later this evening before things will start to settle down. Until then, it will be very humid with temperatures this afternoon climbing up into the 80s to near 90 degrees with some sunshine appearing through the clouds. This will lead to a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms by the late afternoon and evening hours today. Some of these storms could pack a punch with strong and gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. I can’t rule out an isolated tornado chance today, but this seems to be very low. Things start to calm down overnight once the front clears the region.
Tuesday will be a mix of sun and clouds for part of the day. Once the front and the dry air from Canada arrives in the afternoon is when we will see more sunshine late in the day and sets up a nice stretch of weather for the remainder of the workweek. Temperatures on Tuesday should reach the mid 80s in some places due to our morning temperatures starting in the 60s and low 70s as it should still be on the humid side to start the day.
High pressure controls the forecast for the rest of the workweek and for the weekend with very comfortable conditions for most of bike week on Delmarva. Temperatures in the 70s and low 80s from Wednesday through Saturday with morning temperatures in the 50s most mornings these days. The wind will eventually start to turn out of the southeast and south over the weekend. This will lead to warming temperatures with highs in the mid 80s by Sunday and Monday with this wind. We will be watching for another chance of a few showers or storms on Monday with a weak boundary, but something to pay attention to since most models don’t represent it.