Forecast Updated on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 3:20am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers / storms possible by the afternoon and evening. Windy. Highs: 80-85. Winds: S 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: A period of rain and thunderstorms possible. Lows: 66-73. Winds: S-SE 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: A few showers possible very early in the morning, otherwise it turns mostly sunny with a few more pop-up showers / storms possible late in the day. Highs: 80-88. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: It turns mostly clear by morning. Lows: 57-65. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-85. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs: 74-80. Winds: S-SE 10-20+ mph.
The front has stalled out just to our south this morning and a new low pressure will develop along the front during the course of the day. This low will track just to our north and west and will bring the chance of rain and a few storms heading into Wednesday night and early Thursday. The heaviest rain and thunderstorms will fall during the overnight hours with some lingering showers and even a couple thunderclappers still on Delmarva as we make it to the morning rush. We should dry out during the day on Thursday, but new data shows another chance of some pop-up showers and storms Thursday evening as the actual cold front moves across Delmarva.
The biggest concern from these storms is the very heavy rain that will fall out of them. If you see a few thunderstorms in your neighborhood over the course of the next couple of days, you could see as much as 2-3+ inches of rainfall. Something to be mindful of over the coming days.
We should dry out for Friday with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s with a nice airmass settling over the area. The cold front will stall just to our south and a new area of low pressure will develop along the front and bring another chance for showers and storms on Saturday. There is still some debate on when the rain will arrive and bring issues to the area. I would air on the side of caution right now and have an indoor backup plan in place if you do have plans to be outside on Saturday. This isn’t news people probably didn’t want to hear with it being air show weekend for Saturday, but Sunday looks amazing with sunshine and low humidity. So, we should salvage one of the two weekend days.
It does look like we will have a dry stretch of weather for a couple of days as we start things off next week with things turning warmer by Tuesday and Wednesday as highs climb back into the mid and upper 80s with higher humidity levels.