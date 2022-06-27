Forecast Updated on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible, especially through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 82-89. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 57-64. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy at times. Highs: 77-82. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: 56-64. Winds: NE-E 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 80-85. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, turning hotter and more humid. Highs: 85-90. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
A cold front from the north and west will be slowly diving across Delmarva as we work through this Monday. I think the majority of us get through the morning hours dry before our chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will go up throughout the day and into the evening hours tonight. The biggest concerns from the storms later today are possibly some stronger wind gusts as the storms initially get to a neighborhood, lightning, and very heavy rain. Things will quickly quiet down tonight as a nice ridge of high pressure comes in and takes control of the forecast for the coming days.
A blast of cooler air out of Canada will keep temperatures well below average for this time of year on Tuesday with highs in the 70s and low 80s and with morning temperatures on Monday and Tuesday morning in the 50s in many places. Enjoy it while we get it, the high will slide off the coast by Thursday and Friday and drive our temperatures up into the 80s and 90s as we head toward the long holiday weekend.
Another cold front arrives for the weekend and will bring the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and may linger into Sunday. This is going to be one of these forecasts that we will have to finesse and fine tune over the coming days as we get to the long holiday weekend. It looks like the actual 4th of July and into early next week looks phenomenal as another ridge of high pressure from Canada will lower humidity levels again.