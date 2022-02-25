Forecast Updated on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Periods of rain through the first part of the day with a slow clearing by late in the afternoon and evening. Windy. Highs: 52-58. Winds: SE-W 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly clear. Breezy. Lows: 24-32. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 39-45. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 25-32. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds and breezy. Highs: 47-52. Winds: E-NE 10-20+ mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 36-42. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Still seeing some rain showers moving across Delmarva this morning and it should continue until the lunch hour before things will slowly improve through the afternoon after the cold front finally departs. Until it does, have the umbrella handy this morning…even though most of the rain chances the first part of the day should be rather light…like it has been for most of the night. I will even be optimistic and say we should see a really pretty sunset this evening. Temperatures are also expected to jump up into the 40s and low 50s this afternoon as the wind for a brief period of time will switch out of the south and southwest as the low moves to our north and west.
Cooler conditions expected for the weekend with lots of sunshine as high pressure takes control of the forecast. The hints of a storm by the models continue to be there, but all the models now insist that the energy diving from the north will keep the area of low pressure developing to our south out to sea from Sunday afternoon into Sunday.
Our forecast will have some extra clouds around on Sunday and a bit of a strong breeze picks up as some colder air settles for Monday.
High pressure remains in control of our forecast most of next week as little clipper systems push weak blasts of colder air from time to time across the area. Overall, the weather will be quiet.