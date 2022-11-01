Forecast Updated on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: A few showers will be around to start the day, otherwise it turns partly to mostly sunny by evening. Highs: 68-74. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and a bit breezy. Lows: 48-56. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 62-72. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 48-58. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 61-70. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 64-76. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Showers continue to roll across Delmarva as I post this in the early hours and we will probably need the umbrella as you head to work or school this morning before things settle down as we start toward lunch time. I think we will see more sunshine by later this afternoon as a ridge of high pressure starts to settle into control of the forecast for the next few days. Temperatures today should climb up into the 60s and low 70s this afternoon. It will stay warmer than average even behind this system with temperatures well into the 60s and some low 70s possible even on Thursday.
High pressure will be in control of our forecast for the rest of the work week and into the weekend and eventually will slide off our coast as we get closer to Friday. As it does move east of us, the wind turns out of the south and southwest and will drive our temperatures way up into the 70s as we head into the weekend with a good amount of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday. It now looks like the high will not give up on us into early next week keeping us on the dry side for Monday with highs well into the 70s again. A better chance for some rain showers enters the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as an area of low pressure off the coast of the Carolina’s moves into the region.