Forecast Updated on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Rain showers linger the first part of the day, otherwise we slowly clear things out. Breezy. Highs: 62-67. Winds: SW-NW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 35-42. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible starting late in the evening and overnight. Highs: 42-48. Winds: E-SE 10-20 mph.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers continue throughout the night. Breezy. Lows: 37-45. Winds: SE 15-25+ mph.
Friday: Periods of rain through the first part of the day with a slow clearing by late in the afternoon and evening. Windy. Highs: 52-62. Winds: SE-W 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 39-45. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
As we wake up this morning, some scattered showers continue to work across Delmarva and will linger into the first part of the day. They are not producing a lot of rain. It’s just enough to make us run the windshield wiper a few times while driving and getting the earth a drink of water. We will see the rain chances diminish throughout the day, especially after lunchtime. A weak cold front will finally nudge across Delmarva to dry us out for a 36 hour period and to change the wind out of the north and west, beginning to usher in cooler air for Thursday.
We should be dry for most of Thursday and temperatures will be back to where they should be for this time of year. The front will move back to the north as a warm front while another low develops along the stalled front in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. This will lead to more rain chances for Thursday night into Friday before the front finally completely clears across the region. We will need to pay attention at the onset of the precipitation later on Thursday with temperatures that may get stuck in the 30s in some places, it could lead to a wintry mix of sleet and rain before transitioning to rain throughout the night as temperatures warm. There shouldn't be a lot of precipitation from this system. On average, we should add 0.25 - 0.50” of rain to the buckets as we head toward the weekend.
Cooler conditions expected for the weekend with lots of sunshine as high pressure takes control of the forecast. There are hints in the modeling to look out for something in the Sunday into Monday time frame, but still a lot of uncertainty with this as no models agree on much of anything out that far. It does look like that high pressure will lock into control of the weather for most of next week.