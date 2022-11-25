Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 11 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&