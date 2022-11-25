Forecast Updated on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Black Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible in the morning. Turning breezy. Highs: 54-60. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear by morning. Turning windy. Lows: 36-42. Winds: N 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with thickening clouds in the evening. Breezy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: N 10-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Turning mostly cloudy with a few showers possible at dawn. Lows: 39-46. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain by the afternoon. Windy. Highs: 62-68. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Monday: Partly cloudy and windy! Highs: 53-59. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
This day of bargain hunting comes with some chances of showers as a weak system moves in from the west throughout the morning. The rain will not be the biggest deal, but it could cause some slick spots where leaves are on the roadway and cause you to grab and umbrella or rain jacket while going from store to store. Temperatures today remain on the warmer side with highs in the 50s to near 60s degrees. Tonight, the wind will start to pick up behind this system bringing in a little cooler air for Saturday.
Saturday will be a nice day with more sunshine the first part of the day as the breeze will start to settle down in the morning. Temperatures should climb up into the 50s and low 60s this afternoon before the clouds begin to increase during the evening and overnight. A bigger storm looks to form to our south and cut up the Ohio River Valley for the big travel day on Sunday bringing rain chances and windy conditions across our neck of the woods and into the Northeast. This could cause a bit more travel trouble as everyone tries to get home after traveling for Thanksgiving.
Early next week starts off on the cooler side with high pressure in control of the forecast on Monday and Tuesday. Another clipper system brings shower chances back into the forecast by Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.