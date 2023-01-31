Forecast Updated on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. We may see a few flurries or light snow showers as precipitation wraps up. Highs: 40-47. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a period of light snow possible in the early morning hours. A light accumulation of a dusting to 1” of snow possible by morning. Lows: 28-34. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a sneaky chance of light snow possible in the early morning. Highs: 34-40. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 22-32. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix of rain and snow by the evening. This chance of precipitation is higher the farther south you live. Highs: 42-48. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 36-40. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
An active weather pattern is setting up across Delmarva and will lead to a chance of some precipitation for multiple days over the next week. A stationary front has parked itself just to the south Delmarva and this will allow little energy waves to develop weak lows along the front and bring with it some precipitation chances into the cards. Our first wave that brings shower chances into the forecast will be later today and this looks to be a mainly rain shower chance.
As some colder air rushes onto Delmarva for Tuesday night will allow the front to sink to our south. This also sets up the possibility of a second area of low pressure to develop and run across Delmarva overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning. There are indications that we may be dealing with some light snow and it could lead to a light accumulation for some of us. The timing of the snow makes it a higher impact event since it will be happening right before and during the morning commute. Any snow that is falling tomorrow morning should be done by 9-10am.
Thursday’s forecast now comes with a bit of a change as the stationary front stays a little closer to the Peninsula and will bring another energy wave that will produce a chance for some light rain showers by Thursday night. This chance, at this point, looks to be confined to the southern part of Delmarva. The stationary front gets blown apart by a big blast of bitter cold air that will arrive for the weekend. Temperatures way below average for Saturday. Sunday will bring a quick warm up back to the 40s.