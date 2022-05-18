Forecast Updated on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 72-78. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible overnight. Lows: 55-62. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few pop-up showers possible. Highs: 75-82. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 63-69. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 87-92. Winds: SW-S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 88-94. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday will be a cooler day overall with highs only reaching into the mid 70s for most and we will dot the sky with some extra clouds by the afternoon and evening hours. A warm front will be moving through with a chance of some scattered showers Wednesday night into early Thursday. This chance of spotty showers can’t be ruled out into the afternoon hours of Thursday, but all indications point to this being an overnight and early morning event.
Once the warm front clears Thursday night, we start to pump in that very warm and humid air across the region. High pressure will keep us on the dry side for Friday and Saturday and temperatures soar into the 80s and 90s. Now, I want to say that if you have plans for the beach on Sunday…don’t change them. Most of Sunday will be dry with sunshine. By the late afternoon and evening hours of Sunday, a cold front brings the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms into the forecast. This front is going to stall out over the area and keep rain chances in the forecast for Sunday night and into the first part of Monday.
Cooler air settles in for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures back into the 70s. Don’t worry, warmer air will be surging back into the area and with a way too early look at Memorial Day Weekend, at this point, looks to get toasty again.