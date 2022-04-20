Forecast Updated on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-62. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 42-48. Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer! The chance of a few spotty showers is not out of the question, although it isn’t the biggest chance. Breezy at times. Highs: 64-68. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Some clouds to start the day before clearing out by morning. Lows: 45-50. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 72-78. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-70. Winds: SE-E 10-15 mph.
A quiet weather pattern establishes for a few days as high pressure takes control of the forecast from time to time the rest of the week and into the weekend.
After a cool start this morning, we slowly start to warm things up today as temperatures climb up into the 50s and 60s with lots of sunshine. Temperatures overnight should hold in the 40s as we start to see a little more cloud cover overspread the region by morning.
A frontal boundary is going to try and push across Delmarva during the day on Thursday, but most things I look at tell me this front should wash out before it gets here.
I have some extra clouds in the forecast on Thursday and I am not ruling out a few spotty showers right now. Overall, most of the peninsula will stay dry with temperatures into the 60s to around 70 degrees.
High pressure builds in and takes control of the forecast for the rest of the week and the weekend and will start to drive temperatures up. Friday will bring temperatures into the 70s.
A weak backdoor front will turn our wind off the Atlantic on Saturday. This will keep temperatures in the 60s to near 70 inland with beach temperatures in the 50s with that wind off the colder Atlantic. The wind turns back south to southwest on Sunday pushing temperatures into the 70s to near 80.
Even warmer temperatures are expected early next week before we bring the chance of showers and storms into the forecast for Tuesday. Another bitter blast of colder air looks to slide into the area by the time we get to late next week with temperatures well below average….again.