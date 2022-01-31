Forecast Updated on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 36-42. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 18-28. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 40-48. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 26-32. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: More sunshine early in the day before the clouds increase throughout the afternoon. Highs: 50-57. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some showers possible late in the evening. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
We have seen a clipper system move across Delmarva overnight that has overspread some clouds and kept things warmer overnight then they should have been with the fresh snowpack and lack of wind.
The energy wave will try to stall just off the coast and form into a weak area of low pressure during the day on Monday. As it does this, we will see an onshore flow keeping the moisture locked across Delmarva. This will keep us stuck in the clouds for much of the day and a touch warmer with temperatures in the 30s today.
Tuesday brings a little better day with a bit more sunshine to start before some extra clouds bubble up by the afternoon as temperatures warm up back to where we should be for this time of year. The extra clouds will come from the onshore flow continuing with the wind off the Atlantic.
By Wednesday, our winds start to turn out of the south and southwest and usher in warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico. This drives our temperatures into the 50s and even a few places into the low 60s by Thursday.
Clouds will be increasing during this time period as a strong cold front begins to interact with the warmer air. It will lead to a chance of rain on Thursday night into Friday. There are some indications that this strong cold front could help lead to a changeover to snow on the backside before the moisture stops falling. This is something we will be watching throughout the workweek.
The weekend forecast starts chilly with temperatures hovering around freezing on Saturday, but rebound back into the 30s and 40s by Sunday and Monday of next week. Also, watching another weak system that could bring some shower chances to start things off next week.