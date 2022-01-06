Forecast Updated on Thursday, January 6, 2021 at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs: 42-48. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a wintry mix going to snow over Delmarva by the very early morning hours. Breezy. Lows: 27-33. Winds: NE-N 10-20+ mph.
Friday: The possibility of snow is in the forecast as a storm system moves across the region through the morning rush hour. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly sunny and turning windy. Highs: 30-36. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Friday Night: Clear and chilly. Lows: 12-22. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and chilly! Highs: 30-36. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny to start with increasing clouds and a chance for rain showers by the evening and overnight. Highs: 48-55. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Today will be the calm before the storm as we start things off with a good amount of sunshine. This sunshine should help our temperatures into the mid 40s today before the colder air crashes in later this evening and the clouds will be on the increase. The storm itself will be arriving by the late evening hours tonight.
We will start things off as a wintry mix of rain / sleet / snow across Delmarva between 9pm and 11pm this evening. The changeover to snow will happen during the wee hours of the morning and the heaviest of the snow will fall between 2-5am. The storm system will start to depart by the morning rush and should be gone and off the Peninsula by 10am in the morning. There is moisture lacking for this storm, but there is also some colder air available to the north of the system. This is going to make the forecast of how much snow we see this much more difficult.
So, starting with the beach town and across far southern Delmarva, the changeover will not last long enough for a good snow accumulation….most will get about an inch of snow, if not just plain rain from this storm. Across parts of Somerset, Worcester, Wicomico, and closer to the beach town of Sussex county, enough wintry mix will keep totals lower at 1-3” of snow possible as it wraps up. The majority of the Mid-shore, most of Sussex and Kent counties in Delaware will pick up on 2-5” of snow. I do think there will be some on the northern Mid-shore and Kent county in Delaware that may pick up on 3-6” of snow, but we would be splitting hairs. So I just left everyone in a 2-5” area, with a plus sign next to the 5 inches…denoting that a few spots may pick up on more than that.
One thing is for certain, Saturday will be a cold day behind this system with highs in the 30s. We warm up quickly ahead of another system where we see some rain chances for late Sunday into early Monday.