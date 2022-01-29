Forecast Updated on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Snow continues into the later stages of the morning before tapering off. Windy conditions will continue to bring drifting snow throughout the day. Slow clearing by late in the day. Highs: 24-29. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Clear and cold. Breezy. Lows: 5-15. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph. Wind chill values: -8 to 4.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 28-34. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Sunday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 18-28. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 36-42. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 40-48. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
The snow continues to fall through the morning hours and will start to diminish after the sun rises as the storm continues to move north and east and deepen. The winds will start to howl throughout the morning as I expect to see wind gusts throughout the day over 40-50 mph. As this happens, even once the snow ends…we will see blowing and drifting snow throughout the day which will cause for tricky travel. Again, I will stress this over and over again…if you do not need to be on the roads today, please don’t be there! Let the crews work throughout the day and clean the roads so we can get to places on Sunday!!!
Another thing to note, as we work into tonight: the temperatures are going to plummet. Overnight temperatures will be in the single digits and teens thanks to a clear sky and a fresh snowpack. When you factor in the wind which will be up all night long, it will feel like it is below zero tomorrow morning! Please be prepared with all the layers if you will be heading out for morning services tomorrow. Sunday is a better day with some sunshine and temperatures warming into the 20s and 30s.
A clipper system overnight tomorrow night into Monday will bring some extra clouds to the area which should keep temperatures a little warmer for Monday morning. Things will improve throughout the day with more sunshine and highs in the 30s and 40s.
Temperatures continue to climb all week as highs by Wednesday and Thursday are into the 50s to near 60 degrees. It will come with a price in the form of a rain chance by Thursday into Friday.