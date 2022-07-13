Forecast Updated on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms across southern Delmarva. Highs: 85-92. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: A few storms linger south, otherwise it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 65-72. Winds: W-NW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 83-88. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 68-74. Winds: NE-E 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 78-88. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a pop-up shower / storm. Most will be dry. Highs: 80-90. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
The showers and storms from last night have taper off overnight and we are waking up to a mix of clouds and sun as the sun begins to come up across the area. The frontal boundary will linger across Delmarva today and will keep a chance of a few showers and storms in the forecast in that area. The focus for our chances of a few showers and storms will be mainly across southern Delmarva and it isn’t the biggest chance for storms. The focus is farther south toward Hampton Roads and eastern North Carolina. Again, any storms we see on Wednesday could pack a punch with a few gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lightning…but, most of the energy will sit just to the south of Delmarva. It will still be a toasty day with temperatures in the 80s and 90s again.
Our chances for a shower and storm will diminish on Thursday and Friday, although the idea of a pop-up shower or storm is going to be there. It isn’t a big chance of a shower or storm either of those days, but don’t be shocked if a stray shower or storm develops as some more stable air arrives to wrap up the workweek. With the wind off the Atlantic, expect temperatures to be a couple degrees cooler.
The Bermuda High will establish itself heading toward the weekend and will be set up far enough to the east that we will keep things a little unsettled on Delmarva. The weekend forecast looks to turn toasty again with highs near 90 on Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny conditions. The chance of a few pop-up showers and storms actually go up over the weekend, but like Thursday and Friday, the majority of us will be dry. It will also become easier to determine our chances of these pop-up showers and storms as the high-res models pick up on the storm chances.
This pattern is going to linger into next week with temperatures staying where temperatures should be slightly above average for this time of year through mid-week next week.