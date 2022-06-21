Forecast Updated on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers by late in the day. Highs: 80-86. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows: 63-68. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms on and off throughout the day. Highs: 80-86. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Lows: 66-73. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Chance of a few lingering showers early, otherwise it will be partly cloudy. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SE-E 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-85. Winds: NE-N 5-15 mph.
The weather pattern is going to turn unsettled again across Delmarva for much of the short workweek as we will get caught in the same weather pattern we had to deal with last week. A big ridge of high pressure sets up to our west and an area of low pressure with nowhere to go stuck to our east. So, again we are stuck in this area between the two systems and will have to contend with on and off showers and thunderstorms for a few days. Most of Tuesday should be dry with our chances for some scattered showers starting to go up by this evening and most of us dealing with some showers by the time we reach Wednesday morning.
This threat for showers and storms is going to continue most of the day on Wednesday and even linger into Thursday morning before things settle down. By no means is this one of those patterns where we will have total washouts. We will need to pay attention to the radar and be mindful to have the umbrella in the backseat of the car for the next couple of days.
The weekend forecast, as of right now, looks dry with partly to mostly sunny conditions and on the comfortable side with the wind in off the Atlantic to start the weekend. Friday and Saturday will see highs in the 80s inland with temperatures at the beach in the 70s. Everyone sees their wind turn southwest on Sunday and will be our best chance of reaching 90 degrees this week. Monday will come close to 90 for most with some getting there before having to deal with showers and storms from a cold front.
A nice air mass arrives for the middle of next week bringing temperatures in the low and mid 80s with low humidity on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.