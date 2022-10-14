Forecast Updated on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: A lingering shower and some clouds are possible early this morning. Otherwise, it turns mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 66-71. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 42-52. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Highs: 70-76. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 52-59. Winds: SW 5-20 mph.
Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with the chance of a few showers by the evening hours. Highs: 68-75. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 65-70. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
As we wake up this morning, the wind has only started to shift overnight and so the cooler air has not pushed through the region. The wind will keep up for the next few hours as this cooler air arrives for today. It will be noticeably cooler on Friday with temperatures in the 60s to around 70 degrees. It sets up a really nice start to the weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s by the afternoon on Saturday.
Heading into Sunday some changes arrive to the forecast. A weak front will push into the area with some extra clouds throughout the day and the chance of some rain showers arriving by the evening and overnight period of Sunday. I am not 100% sold on this thought for Sunday. I do believe this front will linger into early on Monday and produce some rain showers on and off throughout Monday as the weather pattern turns unsettled for the workweek.
An upper-level low will sit to our north and west in the Great Lakes and will provide us with a big pull of unseasonably cold air for this time of year. It will lead to temperatures by the middle of the week in the 50s for daytime temperatures with morning temperatures in the 30s. I wouldn’t rule out a chance of a little frosty start to our Thursday morning in our coolest communities. With the amount of cold air in place and expecting to see some sunshine, the instability produced will lead to extra clouds to bubble most of next week and could even lead to a chance of a couple pop-up showers each day from Monday - Thursday.