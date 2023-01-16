Forecast Updated on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy early in the day. Highs: 47-52. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible by morning. Lows: 32-40. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and light rain possible in the morning and early afternoon. Highs: 50-56. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 34-40. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph/
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 55-62. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible on and off throughout the day. Breezy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
We are going to get stuck in a pattern where we get a day or two of dry time before another chance of rain will enter the forecast over the next two weeks. Sometimes the rain chances will be very light rain or just some scattered showers while other chances are going to bring a good soaking rain. Let’s be honest, the rain chances that bring a lot of rain are not good with how saturated we have been over the last month or two here on the Peninsula.
Today will be our dry day with a mix of sun with some clouds and temperatures jumping up into the 40s and low 50s this afternoon. The clouds will be on the increase overnight tonight ahead of our next little system that brings the chance of some scattered showers on Tuesday. At this point, the rain showers arrive by 8-9am and continue into the lunch hour and taper off by the mid-afternoon hours. It will not amount to much with the majority of us picking up on less than 0.10” of rain before the showers end.
We dry out on Wednesday with temperatures climbing up into the 50s and low 60s on a breeze out of the south and west. This breeze will be ahead of another low pressure that develops to our south and west and passes out to our west on Thursday bringing with it a chance for rain for much of the day on Thursday and into Thursday night. The rain should taper off on Friday as much colder air rushes in behind the front.
Another storm system arrives to end the weekend with another rain chance by Sunday afternoon and Sunday and could linger into Monday morning. The question is how fast the cold air comes crashing into the region on Monday morning that will need to be answered over the next few days.