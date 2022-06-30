Forecast Updated on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny, turning hotter and more humid. A pop-up shower / storm on the sea breeze is possible. Highs: 85-92. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 68-74. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Hazy, hot, and humid! A chance of a shower or storm possible across far northern and western parts of Delmarva, most will be quiet. Highs: 84-94. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: A few clouds early in the evening. Otherwise, it will be clear. Lows: 70-75. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot with afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible. Highs: 88-94. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Lingering showers to start the day. Partly cloudy with another round of showers and storms possible by the afternoon. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
The high pressure which brought the amazing weather the last couple of days will slide off the coast starting today. This will turn our winds out of the south and southwest and will drive the humidity up heading toward the long holiday weekend. Highs the next few days will soar into the 80s and 90s with a little relief in some beach towns. The towns in Maryland will get an assist from the sea breeze. In Delaware, the beach towns should reach the 90s as well with the predominant wind being from the southwest, especially on Friday.
As that sea breeze comes in this afternoon, we may see the chance of a pop-up shower / storm along it. So from just west of the beach towns and toward the sand need to be aware of what is going on early to the middle part of the afternoon. I think the majority of us will be dry, but just be aware of that possibility this afternoon.
Another cold front arrives for the weekend and will bring the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. At this moment, I think the storm chances are now going to be contained to late Saturday evening into Saturday night. Now it seems that the Sunday portion of the forecast has dried out after the morning hours. This is when I think we see our best chance of some lingering showers with temperatures on the cooler side and humidity starting to drop on Sunday evening. This is going to be one of these forecasts that we will have to finesse and fine tune over the coming days as we get to the long holiday weekend.
It looks like the actual 4th of July and into early next week looks great, but on the toasty side with highs in the 80s and 90s. Another cold front on Tuesday brings another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms with cooler conditions for Wednesday.