Forecast Updated on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs: 42-48. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and becoming windy. Lows: 25-34. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 36-40. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Windy. Lows: 8-15. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy early. Highs: 27-33. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 47-53. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
We have two more days where we are going to be stuck in the clouds across Delmarva from the stationary front parked to our south. This morning will bring extra clouds to the area of another area of low pressure that passes by far enough to our south that most of our rain chances are to our south in Hampton Roads. As we move through the afternoon, we should see some sunshine mixing with the clouds at times with highs today climbing up into the mid 40s. That is right where we should be
A very strong cold front will blast across Delmarva overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning with some extra clouds and it wouldn’t shock me if we saw a few flakes or even a snow shower or two when the front clears the area. The story tomorrow will be the wind as we could see some wind gusts over 40 mph tomorrow afternoon and evening. With this kind of strong push of cold air, we will see temperatures only top off in the 30s early in the day before they come crashing down into the afternoon and evening hours.
The weekend forecast starts on the bitter cold side. Even with all the sunshine we are expecting on Saturday, highs will only reach the 20s and 30s across our area. A wind shift Saturday night will bring much warmer air into the area by Sunday allowing highs into the 50s. The warm up will come with some extra cloud cover and even the chance of a stray shower or two by Sunday afternoon and evening.
The big warm up looks to stick around for much of next week with highs possibly into the 60s with a few of us to near 70 degrees by the middle of the week. A chance of rain showers tries to re-enter the forecast by late next week.