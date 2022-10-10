Forecast Updated on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Sunny. Highs: 65-70. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 42-49. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 67-73. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: 45-51. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs: 72-77. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers on and off throughout the day. Highs: 67-73. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
High pressure remains in control of the forecast over the next few days and will keep the sunshine bountiful across Delmarva. We will start to slowly warm things up over this period of time. Highs today will reach around 70 degrees this afternoon with more and more folks in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday as the wind begins to turn out of the south and southwest. By Wednesday afternoon and evening we will start to see more clouds overspread the area as a cold front approaches us from the north and west.
The front will clear the area on Thursday with a period of rain showers that will be on and off throughout the day. This does not look like the heaviest rain event, but it will be a prolonged period of light rain…which will help to keep our area out of the drought criteria. The front should clear us by Thursday evening and lead to a quiet end to the workweek with sunshine and cooler temperatures.
The weekend forecast, as of right now, looks to be a very nice one with sunshine and temperatures comfortably cool in the 60s and low 70s. This is right where we should be for the middle of October. By late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night the clouds will be on the increase ahead of another front that will bring us a chance of showers by Monday.