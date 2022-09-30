Forecast Updated on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Cloudy with rain arriving throughout the morning. Rain will be heavy at times by the afternoon and evening. Windy. Highs: 65-73. Winds: NE-E 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Rain continues, heavy at times. Some thunderstorms are going to be possible and could be strong to severe. Windy. Lows: 62-68. Winds: NE-E 15-35+ mph.
Saturday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms early. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe. There will be more scattered showers by the afternoon and evening hours. Windy. Highs: 65-70. Winds: NE-E 15-35+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Windy. Lows: 60-67. Winds: NE 15-30+ mph.
Sunday: Lingering showers possible throughout the day. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, dreary, and windy. Highs: 64-68. Winds: NE-E 15-30+ mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Windy. Highs: 57-63. Winds: NE 15-30+ mph.
Ian will make a third landfall later today along the coast of South Carolina as it continues to move north and then north and west over the next few days. The center of the storm will be over the mountains of the Carolina’s by Saturday morning. The rain chances arrive here during the day today. Once the rain starts, it will be on and off and heavy at times throughout Friday night into early Saturday and we will also have the chance for some strong to severe storms throughout the night. The big feed of rain will be cut off heading into later Saturday afternoon and our shower chances will linger into early next week. The bigger story is the fact that we will have the drought busting rain we have been waiting for, and for some, praying for the last couple of months. On average, we should see 0.75 - 1.50+ inches of rain each day for a few days. So, when you do the math….let’s say between 2.5 - 6+ inches of rain could be possible by the time it leaves on Tuesday evening.
We could see some wind gusts as high as 30 to 40…maybe even as high as 50 mph, especially on our beach towns throughout the weekend. The pressure difference between the high to our north and east and the storm to our south and west will produce the wind. The continuous wind will cause issues along our beach towns with the possibility of some beach erosion and this will also cause tidal flooding concerns over a few high tide cycles. Something to keep in mind throughout the weekend.
Good news is that once the storm leaves…high pressure takes control of the forecast through late next week.