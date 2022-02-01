Forecast Updated on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 40-48. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Some fog is possible in areas as warmer air arrives. This could lead to a possibility for freezing fog. Lows: 26-32. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Once the low cloud deck breaks, a little sunshine is possible around lunchtime before more clouds overspread the area by evening. Highs: 50-57. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 37-43. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some showers possible late in the evening. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Friday: On and off rain, some of which could be heavy at times. As cold air arrives, a transition to sleet or snow is possible overnight Friday. Windy. Highs: 55-62 early, temperatures fall throughout the afternoon and evening. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
Today brings a little better day with a bit more sunshine to start before some extra clouds bubble up by the afternoon as temperatures warm up back to where we should be for this time of year. The extra clouds will come from the onshore flow continuing with the wind off the Atlantic. Temperatures today climb up into the low and mid 40s, allowing for some more snow melt during the day.
Something to watch out for overnight into Wednesday morning is the possibility of freezing fog. As we see warm air surge into the area, temperatures will still fall into the 20s and low 30s overnight with the snowpack on the ground. As the warmer air interacts with the cooler surface, dew points will be in the 20s and 30s as well. This could lead to fog and if it forms below freezing, could cause some issues with icy conditions in the morning.
By Wednesday, our winds start to turn out of the south and southwest and usher in warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico. This drives our temperatures into the 50s and even a few places into the low 60s by Thursday.
Clouds will be increasing during this time period as a strong cold front begins to interact with the warmer air. It will lead to a chance of rain on Thursday night into Friday. There are some indications that this strong cold front could help lead to a changeover to snow on the backside before the moisture stops falling. This is something we will be watching throughout the workweek.
The weekend forecast starts chilly with temperatures hovering around freezing on Saturday, but rebound back into the 40s by Sunday and Monday of next week. Also, watching another weak system that could bring some shower chances to start things off next week.