Forecast Updated on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny with a slight breeze. Highs: 52-57. Winds: SW 5-20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and warmer. Lows: 33-40. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Increasing clouds throughout the night. Lows: 45-52. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and rain possible by the afternoon and evening hours. Windy. Highs: 58-65. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Sunday: More clouds to start the day. It will become mostly sunny by the afternoon and breezy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
We will see lots of sunshine as high pressure continues to sit over the area and will remain in control of the forecast through the end of the workweek. This high, though, will continue to push out into the Atlantic and the wind will start to pick up as we work into Thursday and Friday. This will allow temperatures to continue to climb with highs by the end of the week approaching 60 degrees.
The wind will also begin to pick up as we get toward Friday as our next storm system will start to gather steam to our south and west by that point. It will pass to our north and west on Saturday and bring with it a “cold” front that will bring rain chances into the forecast by Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. Some of this rain could be heavy at times late Saturday into early Sunday as we ring in 2023 before tapering off during the morning hours of Sunday. Another good soaking rain could be on the way with most of Delmarva picking up on 0.50 - 1.00” of rain with some locally heavier amounts possible.
Temperatures stay warm over the weekend with highs in the 60s possible both on Saturday and Sunday. We slightly cool things down for Monday before we are right back into the 60s by the middle of next week. An unsettled weather pattern looks to establish by then bringing more rain chances for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Indications are that the weather pattern returns to the traditional feel of winter by the following weekend.