Forecast Updated on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-85. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 64-71. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-91. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: 68-75. Winds: S-SW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 85-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms possible. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
The weather pattern breaks down for a few days allowing for high pressure to dive in from Canada and bring a refreshing change to the air to start the weekend off on the right foot. A lovely day on the way for this Friday with sunshine and temperatures into the 70s and low 80s. That is after all this fog that has settled across Delmarva lifts throughout the morning hours. Another comfortable night on the way tonight with temperatures again falling back into the 60s for many of us. It may be slightly warmer as the wind starts to turn more out of the south overnight and should allow for a bit more humidity to sneak into the region by morning.
The weekend forecast, as of right now, looks dry with partly to mostly sunny conditions and everyone sees their wind turn south to southwest on Saturday and Sunday. This will allow temperatures to soar well above average for this time of year with our best chance of reaching 90 degrees this week on Sunday. Monday will come close to 90 for most with some getting there before having to deal with showers and storms from a cold front.
A nice air mass arrives for the middle of next week bringing temperatures in the low and mid 80s with low humidity on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.