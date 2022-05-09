Forecast Updated on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: A few lingering showers possible through the morning hours before we slowly clear things out. Windy. Highs: 52-62. Winds: NE-N 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Lows: 45-52. Winds: NE 15-30+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 52-63. Winds: NE 15-30+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Breezy. Lows: 46-52. Winds: NE-N 10-25+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 55-65. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 58-68. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
After the worst weekend of beach erosion and some coastal flooding in quite some time, we will slowly…and I mean SLOWLY calm things down over the next few days. The upper-level low will continue to sit and spin off our coastline and will lead to the wind continuing for at least the next 24 hours. This will mean that chances for showers will be in the forecast as we should see a few waves of energy spin around the low and head this way. With the strong north to northeast wind expected to be around, coastal flooding and beach erosion will continue for at least the next two to three high tide cycles with temperatures remaining on the cooler side.
Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s inland through Wednesday and along the beach towns, the temperatures will continue to be in the low to mid 50s and should be stuck in the clouds for the next few days. There are some indications that things will slowly improve as this low should begin to dissipate by Wednesday night and Thursday.
A slow warming will begin as we head toward next week with a more late-spring and summer set up arriving across Delmarva. Temperatures by Friday should jump up into the 70s and into the weekend, indications are we should climb up into the 80s with sunshine. As the warmer and humid air arrives, we could deal with some pop-up showers and storms on Saturday and a better chance for a few storms Sunday as a weak boundary passes across the region.
Another round of showers and storms are going to be possible by next Wednesday with a better organized cold front.