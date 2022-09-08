Forecast Updated on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a pop-up shower or two. Highs: 78-83. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 61-70. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 78-84. Winds: SE-E 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 62-68. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-85. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with chance for a few evening showers / storms. Highs: 80-86. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
There is a chance of a couple lingering showers early this morning and even during the day, we may see a chance of a pop-up shower possible. I think most of us will be dry on this Wednesday with temperatures holding in the 70s at the beach and if clouds hold all day long, this would be the grayest place to be with the wind off the Atlantic. Inland with more sunshine later in the day, I think we will see temperatures jump into the 70s to around 80 degrees. That breeze from the northeast will continue all day long with some gusts closer to the beach over 25-30 mph. This is going to cause issues with some minor coastal flooding and it will be rough in the waters of the Atlantic for the next couple of days.
We should dry out for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Temperatures climb up into the mid 80s by the weekend and the humidity will start to go up a bit more as the wind turns more out of the south. Things have changed a bit with the forecast throughout the day yesterday and it now looks like we may see the chances for some showers and storms will go up late Sunday evening and linger into Monday and Tuesday. At this point, I am going to dry things out by the middle of next week, but be aware that the models are struggling with the next storm and how long it will linger in the area. This forecast is going to be shifting a lot over the coming days as there is a lot of uncertainty within the suite of models this morning as we get past the 5th and 6th day of the forecast.