Forecast Updated on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Some showers and storms are possible for the first part of the day. We will get a break from our storm chances for a little bit of sunshine in the afternoon and evening hours. Breezy at times. Highs: 84-89. Winds: S-SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Another round of a few showers and storms are possible the first part of the overnight before settling down heading into the morning. Lows: 68-74. Winds: SE-NE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 67-74. Winds: NW-W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 87-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
This front that is moving across Delmarva this morning will stick around for much of the day. This will keep our chances for showers and storms in the forecast. The first wave of action has been moving across the region overnight and continues into the first part of our Monday with chances of scattered showers and storms through noon today. We will get a break during the afternoon that allows for some sunshine to break through and warm us into the 80s. Another round of scattered showers and storms is possible late this evening as the actual cold front rolls across Delmarva.
An area of low pressure will linger to our north on Tuesday that will keep us in the clouds from time to time, but overall the forecast shifts to a quieter forecast as the Bermuda high settles into control of the forecast. It will keep us with lots of sunshine and temperatures warming into the 80s and low 90s by Thursday and Friday as the general flow most of the week will be from the south and west.
Over the weekend, we will be watching for a chance of some scattered showers and storms on Saturday evening as a weak disturbance makes its way into the region to act as the trigger. I am not completely convinced this will happen since the Bermuda high will control the weather, but something to watch for the weekend. Sunday looks to be fine with sunshine and highs into the 80s to near 90.