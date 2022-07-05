Forecast Updated on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 3:20am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of some showers and storms by the evening hours. Highs: 87-92. Winds: S-SW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: A few showers and storms linger early, otherwise turning mostly clear by morning. Lows: 70-75. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs: 84-94. Winds: S-SE 10-20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 70-75. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of showers and storms by the evening hours. Highs: 86-92. Winds: S-SW 10-20 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible by the evening hours. Highs: 85-90. Winds: SW-W 10-25+ mph.
Now that we had a refreshing 4th of July across the area, things will start to shift as the massive ridge of high pressure begins to establish itself again to our west. As we are on the edge of the “ring of fire,” the chances for some scattered showers and thunderstorms start to go up across the region. We will see a few showers and storms on Tuesday as a complex of thunderstorms dive in from the Great Lakes and Ohio River valley and we will see some redevelopment along the gust front of those storms as it arrives on the Peninsula. Biggest concerns for the storms tonight are very heavy rain, frequent lightning and some stronger gusty winds.
The ridge slides a little farther to the west on Wednesday keeping our chances of a shower or a storm to a minimum and our humidity will be a touch lower because of this shift to the west. That doesn’t mean I am not ruling out a chance of a stray shower or storm popping up on Wednesday, but most of us should be dry. The ring moves back overhead to wrap up the workweek and will bring chances for showers and storms on Thursday and Friday before a cold front arrives late Friday night to break up the hold of the ridge to our west.
A weak ridge of Canadian high pressure arrives on Saturday and will knock temperatures down a few degrees over the weekend and will wash the humidity away by Sunday and Monday. It will be a refreshing weekend with highs in the 70s and low 80s with lots of sunshine. We will stray dry most of next week, but it turns toasty by Tuesday and Wednesday. Another round of showers and storms likely by the middle of next week as a cool front approaches from the west.