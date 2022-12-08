Forecast Updated on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 52-58. Winds: NE 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and windy. Lows: 34-42. Winds: NE 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 45-52. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 32-40. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 45-52. Winds: NE 15-30+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few spotty showers. Highs: 48-54. Winds: Var 5-15 mph.
The front is sagging to the south as a stronger ridge of high pressure establishes itself to the north of the region. This dive in the front will limit our shower chances the next couple of days, but you can’t completely rule out the shower chances as we wrap up the work week. This is especially true for today with the clouds lingering around from time to time. Temperatures will still be on the warmer side as we see highs in the 50s this afternoon. It will lead to a windy end to the week with some wind gusts over 30+ mph possible. These stronger wind gusts look more likely on Thursday than on Friday.
The weekend forecast starts with a stronger wind on Saturday that will keep temperatures in check in the 40s and 50s and will keep us socked in the clouds as a big pull of moisture will look to move in from the Atlantic. On Sunday, a warm front is going to try and push across Delmarva and will bring us a chance of some light rain showers.
Colder air will be around to start next week with highs on Monday and Tuesday in the 40s. A big storm will form to our west in the meantime and bring us chances for rain as we head into Thursday of next week with much warmer temperatures as the low looks to pass to our north and west.