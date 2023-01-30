Forecast Updated on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 4:20am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: A few lingering showers possible early. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. Highs: 55-60. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 30-37. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. We may see a few flurries or light snow showers as precipitation wraps up. Highs: 40-47. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a few flurries possible. Lows: 28-34. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a sneaky chance of light snow possible. Highs: 34-40. Winds: N 5-20+ mph. There is low confidence on this forecast as of right now.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 42-48. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
An active weather pattern is setting up across Delmarva and will lead to a chance of some precipitation for multiple days over the next week. The first of which is happening early this morning across southern parts of Delmarva where we did see some rain showers overnight and will continue into the start of our Monday. By the afternoon, we should see some sunshine and that will lead to temperatures jumping up into the 50s and near 60 degrees this afternoon.
A stationary front will be parking itself near Delmarva over the next 24 hours and this will allow little energy waves to develop weak lows along the front and bring with it some precipitation chances into the cards. Our first wave that brings shower chances into the forecast will be on Tuesday and this looks to be a mainly rain shower chance. As some colder air rushes onto Delmarva for Tuesday night will allow the front to sink to our south. This also sets up the possibility of a second area of low pressure to develop and run across Delmarva on Wednesday. There are indications that we may be dealing with some light snow on Wednesday across parts of Delmarva and it could lead to a light accumulation. This is something that we need to look at a couple more runs to see things pan out.
We should dry out on Thursday as a weak ridge of high pressure takes control of the forecast before another wave of energy could bring a few more clouds and the chance of a few showers on Friday. Bitter cold air arrives for the weekend with temperatures way below average for Saturday. Sunday will bring a quick warm up back to the 40s, but we could be dealing with some more rain chances.