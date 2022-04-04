Forecast Updated on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers by the morning. Lows: 42-48. Winds: S 5-20 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with on and off showers possible throughout the day. Breezy. Highs: 63-68. Winds: S-SE 10-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Some of this rain will be heavy at times. Lows: 52-57. Winds: SE-E 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Lingering showers early will give way to a little sunshine by the afternoon hours. Breezy early. Highs: 63-68. Winds: NW-SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible in the afternoon. Windy. Highs: 67-74. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
The forecast will turn unsettled this week with a few different storm systems bringing with it chances for some rain in the cards for all of us. Monday is the only real nice day on Delmarva for most of the workweek as sunshine will be around for much of the day and this will allow for temperatures to jump up into the 60s again for many places. Cooler at our beach towns and along the Chesapeake Bay with the wind coming in from the south and southwest. The clouds will start to increase late this afternoon and evening ahead of our first storm that will arrive overnight tonight.
A stationary front is going to park itself overhead and lay the foundation for these storms to move through the region for most of this week. The first wave arrives by the morning hours on Tuesday with some scattered showers moving through the area. We should get a break by the afternoon hours to allow for a little sunshine to peek through the clouds. Into Tuesday night and Wednesday, an area of low pressure arrives with a shield of rain throughout the night. That rain could be heavy at times and should leave behind 0.50 - 1.00” of rain with some locally heavier amounts possible.
We get a break for the start of Thursday before the pattern breaker arrives with scattered showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening hours of Thursday. An upper-level low will break off to our north and west by Thursday night and will influence our forecast for Friday and the weekend. Expect to have some extra clouds around on Friday and to start things off on Saturday with temperatures below average throughout the weekend.
High pressure slides into the Bermuda High position early next week leading to sunshine and temperatures well above average!!!!