Forecast Updated on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: A few showers and storms possible through the morning. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with showers and storms approaching by morning. Lows: 68-74. Winds: S-SW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Morning showers and some thunderstorms possible. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 83-88. Winds: NE 10-25+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 64-72. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-87. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs: 83-89. Winds: SE-S 10-20+ mph.
A very unstable atmosphere will sit over Delmarva over the coming days as we are stuck in a rock and a hard place in meteorological terms. A massive dome of high pressure that will be baking the Ohio and Tennessee river valley will sit just to our west. An area of low pressure will be hanging out just to our north and east in the Canadian maritime and will cause us to be in the crosshairs of a few complex showers and thunderstorms the next few days.
We are already seeing some showers and storms developing early this morning across the region and our chance of a few showers and storms is going to be there through the first part of the day. Into the afternoon hours, we should dry out with a good amount of sunshine and highs will be up into the 80s to near 90 degrees. A few of us may well be into the 90s if you don’t see a shower or storm this morning.
Another stronger complex of showers and thunderstorms will develop in the Great Lakes and will move into our region by Tuesday morning. Indications are that this complex of storms at their strongest will pass just to our west into DC and Richmond. We will still deal with showers and a few storms off this complex during the morning hours of Tuesday. The flow in our area will then shift more off the Atlantic for Tuesday and Wednesday as the low retrogrades back a little as the high shifts a little farther south and then to the west.
Wednesday will be our break from the storms before another chance of showers and storms arrives on Thursday on a front that will shift the pattern a bit. There are indications that Friday will still be toasty behind this front before the much cooler air wraps in for the weekend.