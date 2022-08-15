Forecast Updated on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible throughout the day. Highs: 75-83. Winds: E-NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible. Lows: 63-72. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible. Breezy. Highs: 75-82. Winds: NE 10-25+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 63-72. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 75-82. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Turning partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-85. Winds: N-NW 5-15 mph.
An unsettled weather pattern is going to set up across the area for the next few days as an area of low pressure is going to start to develop just to our south along the Carolina coastline. The word Nor’easter has been thrown around with this storm and it will fit the definition of what a Nor’easter is according to the AMS.
The actual definition of a Nor’easter: A Nor'easter is a storm along the East Coast of North America, so called because the winds over the coastal area are typically from the northeast.
And yes, we will have a storm forming to our south that will provide us a northeast wind for the next few days with some scattered showers at times, especially during the day on Monday. I think today is our best chance of a few showers here or there. I don’t think everyone sees rain the next couple of days, in fact, I think the majority of us will be dry through most of the workweek. With the wind off the Atlantic and the clouds lingering around the region, our temperatures will be cooler than average in the 70s and low 80s most days. It will be much cooler at our beach towns the next 3 days with the sustained northeast wind with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.
The storm departs and breaks apart on Wednesday leading to a nicer day on Thursday and Friday with highs back into the mid to upper 80s. By Friday and the weekend, another similar pattern is going to set up overhead with shower chances being in the forecast on Saturday and the forecast will remain unsettled with shower and storm chances lingering into Sunday and Monday of next week.