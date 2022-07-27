Forecast Updated on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Lingering showers possible to start the day, otherwise we slowly clear out to a partly cloudy afternoon. Highs: 83-89. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: We run the chance of a few showers and storms early in the evening, otherwise it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 72-78. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of some showers and storms by the late afternoon and evening. Highs: 87-94. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Lingering shower or storm early, otherwise it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 72-78. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 87-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 84-89. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Watching some showers still moving into the region early this morning and will keep a chance of a few showers in the forecast through the 9-10am hour. Things start to improve during the day with a good amount of sunshine in the early afternoon hours. The thing is any sunshine we see will destabilize our atmosphere to allow for a few more showers and storms fire up in the evening hours. A lot like yesterday, the biggest concern with the rain chances and storms is that the rain will be very heavy with some lightning in any storms.
Thursday brings the chance of a couple pop-up showers and storms on what looks to be a relatively calm afternoon with temperatures into the 80s and low 90s. Another front arrives with more chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms for Friday. These storms will be packing a punch as the front comes through the area on Friday night and should leave behind a nice weekend forecast. Expect to see sunshine and lower humidity on Saturday and Sunday. This will be a nice change of pace after all the humidity we have dealt with the last couple of weeks across Delmarva.