Forecast Updated on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of some showers and storms by the late afternoon and evening. Highs: 87-94. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Lingering shower or storm early, otherwise it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 72-78. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 87-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Lingering showers and storms early in the evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 68-73. Winds: SW-W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 84-89. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Another day where the stationary front lingers over the region with the chance of a few showers and storms throughout the day. I am not saying that everyone is going to see a shower or a storm today, but do understand that chance is going to be around. Overall, it will be a partly to mostly sunny day with temperatures soaring into the 80s and 90s with heat index values into the 100s again today. If we don’t see that shower or storm today, you have a better chance of showers and storms to wrap up the workweek.
A stronger cold front will be moving across the area late Friday afternoon into Friday night bringing with it scattered showers and thunderstorms. These storms will be packing a punch as the front comes through the area on Friday night with the possibility of strong gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lighting. There are some signals that the showers may linger into the start of Saturday, but I do expect there to be a little lingering cloud cover as we start the weekend off.
Expect to see sunshine and lower humidity on Saturday and Sunday. This will be a nice change of pace after all the humidity we have dealt with the last couple of weeks across Delmarva. Enjoy it while we have it, because the heat and the humidity will be building back in big time for next week with highs into the mid 90s by late next week.