Forecast Updated on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with on and off showers and storms, especially in the evening hours. Highs: 83-88. Winds: NW-W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms continuing throughout the night. Lows: 70-76. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Lingering showers possible to start the day, otherwise we slowly clear out to a partly cloudy afternoon. Highs: 85-90. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 72-78. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of some showers and storms by the late afternoon and evening. Highs: 85-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 87-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The front stalls overhead today keeping us on the unsettled side with lingering showers and the chance of a few storms are going to be possible into the afternoon and evening hours. A few of these storms as they roll across Delmarva may still have some kick to them, if we see more sunshine than clouds throughout the day. The biggest risk today will be strong, gusty winds with very heavy rain and lots of lightning. Just have the WBOC Weather app handy so you get Live StormTracker radar and severe weather alerts at your fingertips. There should still be some lingering showers around throughout the night and into the morning hours of Wednesday.
Thursday brings the chance of a couple pop-up showers and storms on what looks to be a relatively calm afternoon with temperatures into the 80s and low 90s. Another front arrives with more chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms for Friday. These storms will be packing a punch as the front comes through the area on Friday night and should leave behind a nice weekend forecast. Expect to see sunshine and lower humidity on Saturday and Sunday. This will be a nice change of pace after all the humidity we have dealt with the last couple of weeks across Delmarva.