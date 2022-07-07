Forecast Updated on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of showers and storms throughout the day. Highs: 86-92. Winds: S-SE 5-20 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Lows: 70-75. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible by the evening hours. Turning windy. Highs: 85-90. Winds: SW-W 10-25+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible by morning. Lows: 68-73. Winds: W 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Some rain and a few storms are possible to start the day, turning partly cloudy by the evening with lower humidity levels. Windy. Highs: 78-83. Winds: W-NW 10-25+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-84. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
As we are on the edge of the “ring of fire,” the chances for some scattered showers and thunderstorms start to go up across the region. A cluster of showers and thunderstorms rolled across parts of Delmarva in the wee hours of the morning and some of these showers and storms could linger around for the morning hours. As this cluster falls apart, we may see the redevelopment of a few spotty showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening off the outflow boundary. Something to watch out for later on this afternoon. If any of these storms really pack a punch, we could see very heavy rain, lightning, and some strong gusty winds.
There is optimism in the forecast for Friday as it looks like we may get away with one where our chances for a shower or storm are limited since we won’t have a real trigger nearby to get the storms firing up. That isn’t to say we won’t see a stray shower or storm develop in the afternoon and evening hours, but at this moment…I believe most of us will be dry. The same can’t be said for the weekend forecast.
It looks like the cold front will linger for Saturday and will bring a cluster of showers and storms across the region. I still think this forecast may shift and we could dry things out for Saturday, but at this moment…we are going for the chance of some lingering showers and storms to start the day on Saturday. A weak ridge of Canadian high pressure arrives on Sunday and will knock temperatures down a few degrees over the weekend and will wash the humidity away by Sunday and Monday. It will be refreshing with highs in the 70s and low 80s with lots of sunshine. We will stray dry most of next week, but it turns toasty by Tuesday and Wednesday. Another round of showers and storms likely by the middle of next week as a cool front approaches from the west.