Forecast Updated on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 45-52. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy. Lows: 28-38. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs: 58-64. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or two. Lows: 42-48. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers across northern Delmarva. Windy. Highs: 65-72. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and warm! Highs: 72-79. Winds: SW 15-35+ mph.
A relatively quiet weather pattern looks to set up on Delmarva this work week. A wind shift across Delmarva yesterday has allowed temperatures to tumble and with a calm wind and clear sky, we are waking up in the 20s this morning. This cold air will remain in place this afternoon.
So, even with a boatload of sunshine, our temperatures will only be in the 40s later today. The good news is this blast of chilly air is short lived and should be eroding away overnight tonight as the wind begins to shift more out of the southeast and south by the time we wake up on Saturday morning.
The weekend will bring unseasonably warm air to the region with highs climbing up into the 60s and even some 70s by Sunday. The bad news is that an unsettled weather pattern looks to try and set up and will bring us some extra clouds around from time to time while we hang out in the warm sector. I’m not ruling out a couple showers during the day on Sunday as a front to our north tries to dive across the region. It isn’t the biggest chance and most of us should remain dry.
A better chance for showers and storms enters the forecast early next week ahead of a cold front. Ahead of this front, temperatures on Monday may sneak up to 80 degrees in a couple neighborhoods on a strong southwest wind. Behind the front, temperatures return to where we should be for this time of year on Wednesday.