Forecast Updated on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-77. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with some fog possible by dawn. Lows: 55-64. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-80. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 60-65. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 72-81. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 70-80. Winds: W-NE 10-25+ mph.
A big surge of warmer air has started to push across the region and has allowed for some thicker fog to develop across parts of the Peninsula this morning. The fog is thicker the farther north and west you can get from the Atlantic and from the Delaware bay with the wind still being light from the south and east. Once the fog lifts this morning, it turns into a rather nice Friday with sunshine and even warmer temperatures compared to Thursday. Our highs will climb up into the mid and upper 70s with a mostly sunny sky by later this afternoon.
High pressure remains in control of our forecast into the weekend and eventually will slide off our coast. As it does move east of us, the wind turns out of the south and southwest and will drive our temperatures way up into the 70s with some low 80s possible with a good amount of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday. It now looks like the high will not give up on us into early next week keeping us on the dry side through mid-week next week with highs well into the 70s again on Monday.
A better chance for some rain showers enters the forecast later next week as an area of low pressure off the coast of the Carolina’s moves into the region.