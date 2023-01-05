Forecast Updated on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly cloudy and breezy early. Highs: 55-65. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Lows: 40-46. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Friday: A few lingering showers early, otherwise it will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 45-51. Winds: NW 5-20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 27-35. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers by the evening hours. Highs: 43-48. Winds: E-NE 5-15 mph.
The clouds have lingered overnight across Delmarva as we await the second blast of colder air to arrive to Delmarva. We will see a good amount of sunshine as we work into the afternoon and with the cool down being gradual…things will remain on the warm side today. Temperatures this afternoon are expected to top off into the 50s and 60s.
Now, things will start to turn gray by this evening as a little weak wave of energy looks to move through overnight with a few scattered showers possible on Thursday night and could linger into early Friday morning. These showers should not be a big deal, but enough to need to run the windshield wipers a couple times. We dry out throughout the day on Friday which will lead to a nice Saturday with lots of sunshine.
A weak little system looks to push onto the peninsula during the day on Sunday with the chance of some rain showers from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. We dry things out on Monday with high pressure taking control of the forecast through mid-week next week with cooler temperatures.