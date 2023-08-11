Forecast updated on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A hotter weekend is on the way as a south wind returns. An approaching weak cool front will bring rain and thundershowers back to the area later Monday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly clear. Some ground fog in rural areas at daybreak. Low 70° Wind: S 1-4 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, muggy, and hot. High 90-91° inland and 83°on the beaches. Wind: S 7-16 mph.
Saturday Night: Mainly clear, warm and muggy. Some ground fog in rural areas at daybreak. Low 74° Wind: S 2-6 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, muggy, and hotter. High 92-93° inland and 89° on the beaches. Wind: W 6-12 mph. A weak sea breeze will cool the beaches to 83 in the mid-afternoon.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be mainly clear tonight, and it will be turning more humid with some areas of fog by daybreak. Look for lows near 70 degrees by daybreak. Winds will be light from the southwest.
Saturday looks hot and muggy with temps. near 91 degrees as a southwest wind returns. It will be sunny, and the heat index will be in the upper 90's by afternoon. The afternoon will be breezy with winds from the south at 10-15 mph. A weak sea breeze will keep temps. in the low 80's on the beaches.
Sunday looks hotter with temps. near 92-93 degrees as a west wind develops. It will be sunny, and very humid with a real summer feel. Some very isolated late day showers are possible. The afternoon will be breezy with winds from the southwest at 10-15 mph on the beaches, and it will be warm with temps. in the mid 80's near the water.
In the long range: Some spotty late PM storms may develop Saturday/Sunday afternoon and evening. Monday looks hot with temps. near 89° and it will be very muggy. Thunderstorms are expected Monday evening, and some may be heavy. Tuesday looks partly sunny with lingering showers. Look for temps. near 86-88 degrees. Wednesday look pleasantly warm with temps. in the mid 80's, and it will not be as humid. It will get a bit warmer Thursday and Friday.
The average low for early August July is 68°, with a high temp. of 86°.