Forecast Updated on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-62. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 34-40. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and becoming breezy. Highs: 55-60. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with snow showers and light snow beginning to overspread the area. Breezy. Lows: 28-32. Winds: NW-N 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a period of light snow possible early in the day. A light accumulation of snow is possible by the evening and overnight. Windy. Highs: 30-36. Winds: N 10-30+ mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 26-32. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
The next few days will be a February treat on Delmarva as the wind starts to turn more out of the south and southwest over the coming days. As the wind shifts, warmer air gets pushed into the area and our high temperatures climb well above average for this time of year. Highs today are into the 50s with some us reaching 60 degrees possible.
The weekend forecast starts off with a very warm start even with the clouds on the increase throughout the course of Saturday. Temperatures should reach into the 50s with a few of us taking a quick run at 60 degrees. This makes the next part even crazier…the fact that we might deal with some light snow on Big Game Sunday.
An area of low pressure will develop to our south along the Arctic front that pushes across Delmarva late on Saturday. Enough cold air moves in on Saturday night to keep the majority of the storm to our south as it begins to develop. Enough moisture runs ahead of the developing low that we will see some snow showers and a period of light snow for the early part of Sunday. Most of the snow should be gone by Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. Since this is a quick hitting system, I am not expecting much in the way of accumulations.
A general Dusting to as much as 2” of snow could be possible across most of Delmarva. We also have to remember that it will have been in the 60s for 3 straight days, so we may have to deal with a period of time where the ground will be too warm to support snow sticking right away.
Regardless of what happens with this possible storm, things turn chilly for early next week as temperatures fall back into the 30s and 40s through Tuesday.
Another nice warm up as high pressure settles off the coast by mid to late next week will have our temperatures in the 60s by Thursday and Friday. It will come with some rain chances to wrap up the work week next week.