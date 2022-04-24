Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Patchy coastal fog is possible after midnight. Lows in the low 50s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Mild. Highs in the low 70s, except along the Atlantic coast, where temperatures will remain in the 50s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then showers in the afternoon and evening. A rumble of thunder is possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs around 60°F.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Milder. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
It was a day of contrasts across Delmarva on Sunday, with some locations along and west of Route 13 reaching the low to mid 80s, but along the Atlantic shore, temperatures were kept in the 50s thanks to an easterly wind.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with light winds. However, increasing humidity means some patchy coastal fog will be possible after midnight until just after sunrise. Widespread fog is not expected.
Dry and seasonably mid weather continues Monday with winds continuing from an easterly direction as Delmarva comes under the influence of weak high pressure off southeastern New England. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s inland, but 50s along the Atlantic coast.
Clouds will increase throughout the day Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring our next chance of rain. Showers are likely to develop in the afternoon through the evening hours. A secondary low may develop along the frontal boundary off the Outer Banks which could bring some areas of heavier rain and maybe a thunderstorm or two. At this point, it looks like the heaviest rain will remain in eastern Virginia and North Carolina. In Delmarva, north of Route 50, expect 0.1" to 0.5" of rain. South of Route 50, folks are more likely to receive 0.5" to 1" of rain. Widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms are not likely.
In the wake of the cold front, dry and cooler conditions will escort Delmarva through the final days of April. On Wednesday, skies will be mostly sunny, but high temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s.
Temperatures will slowly rise as we approach next weekend, with seasonable mid to upper 60s by Friday. Be prepared for chilly overnight temperatures, though! Thursday and Friday mornings could see temperatures in the low 40s, with a few upper 30s not out of the question.