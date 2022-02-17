Forecast Updated on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm. Windy. Highs: 62-68. Winds: SW 10-35+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Windy. Lows: 58-65. Winds: SW-NW 15-40+ mph.
Friday: Showers linger early in the morning, otherwise it is partly cloudy and windy. Highs: 57-65 early, temperatures fall all day long. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Friday Night: A mix of stars and clouds. Breezy. Lows: 21-32. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 40-46. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 40-46. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Warmer temperatures are expected today as the wind continues to turn more out of the west and southwest. The clouds will continue to lower and thicken throughout the day, but temperatures are still going to soar this afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s and any sunshine we see between the clouds today could help a few of us take a run at 70 degrees. It will also turn windy during the day today. Gusts are going to be possible over 40-50 mph ahead of the front. The cold front arrives late Thursday night and into Friday and will bring with it scattered showers and thunderstorms. The rain chance could linger into the first part of Friday as the cold front clears the region. At this point, we are looking at picking up on about half an inch of rain overall across Delmarva by the time the rain tapers off early on Friday.
The wind turns on Friday and will continue to be strong throughout the day. We will see some gusts over 40+ mph as the wind ushers in some colder air, but nowhere near as cold as the start of this week. You will notice the difference by Friday evening as temperatures will have fallen from the 60s in the morning into the 30s and 40s by the early afternoon and that is not even including the wind chill values. The breeze overnight will keep temperatures in the 20s and 30s and will lead to highs in the 40s on Saturday with a few clouds dotting the sky.
High pressure settles again overhead on Sunday leading to highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees with lots of sunshine. We will keep the sunshine for Monday before a warm and unsettled weather pattern establishes for most of next week. Temperatures will climb up into the 50s and 60s next week but will have rounds of shower chances coming with the warmer weather.