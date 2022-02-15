Forecast Updated on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 3:35am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Sunny. Highs: 37-43. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 22-32. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer! Highs: 50-58. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 40-48. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm during the day. Chance of nighttime showers and thunderstorms as a cold front arrives. Windy. Highs: 62-68. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Showers linger early in the morning, otherwise it is partly cloudy and windy. Highs: 57-63 early, temperatures fall all day long. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
A chilly start to the week on Delmarva as some Arctic air arrived across the region overnight. Our gradual warm up begins on Tuesday as highs climb up into the 30s and low 40s with lots of sunshine as the wind starts to turn more out of the west.
As the high pressure goes out to sea and settles in the Atlantic for a couple of days it will turn our winds out of the south and southwest and push very warm air onto Delmarva. The overdrive kicks in on Wednesday as highs climb up into the 50s with the breeze out of the southeast.
As it turns southwest, highs on Thursday climb up into the 60s again even with the extra cloud cover. Enjoy, but it will be breezy to windy on Thursday ahead of a cold front.
The cold front arrives late Thursday night and into Friday and will bring with it a shot of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The rain chance could linger into the first part of Friday as the cold front clears the region. The wind turns on Friday evening and ushers in some colder air, but nowhere near as cold as the start of this week.
The weekend forecast looks quiet so far with sunshine and highs in the 40s and 50s with lots of sunshine. This is right where we should be this time of year.